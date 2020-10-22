Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31
A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat as part of a first-of-its-kind service in the country arrived here from the Maldives on Sunday.
The aircraft, which landed safely in the Venduruthy channel for a transit halt, is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad, where the country's maiden seaplane service will be launched between the Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity in the Narmada district.
The service is likely to be launched on October 31 if all goes as per plans.
The Twin Otter 300 seaplane leased by Spicejet will be able to accommodate 12 passengers.
A seaplane from Maldives arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on October 26. The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the official inaugural flight on October 31.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad. Keshubhai Patel was Gujarat’s CM from March 1995 to October 1995 and from March 1998 to October 2001. He was succeeded as Chief Minister by Narendra Modi. Patel was a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times. He had quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the Gujarat Parivartan Party, which merged with the BJP in 2014. Tributes poured in for Keshubhai Patel from all quarters. PM Modi also expressed grief over the BJP stalwart’s death and said that he had lost a father figure. He paid rich tribute to the former CM and said that all his decisions had been taken with the welfare of entire Gujarat in mind. PM Modi said that Keshubhai Patel understood the pain of farmers and always worked for their benefit. PM Modi added that his life and his work would be an inspiration for many generations. Watch the full video for all the details.
Former chief minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel, passed away at the age of 92. He was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad. "We tried to revive him but couldn't after he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, following sudden cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at 11:55 am. He didn't die due to Corona," said Dr Akshay Kiledar, Chief Medical Administrator (CMA), Sterling Hospital on Keshubhai Patel's demise.
In a bid to boost business amid the COVID-19, sweet shop owners in Ahmedabad have introduced immunity booster food items as Diwali approaches. The reason behind the move of shop owners is the growing demand for healthy delicacies, and to match it up the festive season, immunity booster sweets are being preferred over the traditional sweets. Moreover, this also helps in the business of shop owners amid the slowdown due to COVID-19. One of the customers, while purchasing sweets, said she has opted for sweets made of dry fruits keeping in mind the health of her family amid the pandemic.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at non-performing officials during the virtual opening of the new National Highways Authority of India building in Dwarka, Gujarat. ‘The decision to construct the building was taken in 2008, the tender was awarded in 2011 and the project worth Rs 200-250 crore has been completed after nine years. In the meanwhile, two governments and eight chairmen have changed. This project was delayed only due to indecision of officials,’ Gadkari said during the event. ‘I feel ashamed. I had personally conducted three-four meetings for it. I have been insisting on reforms... Now as the tradition is, records will be prepared to blame the contractors alone for approaching the NCLT,’ the minister added. Further attacking the non-performing officers, Gadkari suggested that photos of those who delayed the project for 11 years should be hanged in the building. Saying that the national highway authority needed urgent reforms, he said, the time had come to act against the non-performing employees. Watch the full video for all the details.
