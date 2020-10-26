Srinagar: 3 BJP leaders detained for hoisting tricolour at Clock Tower at Lal Chowk|Oneindia News

Jammu and Kashmir police Monday detained three BJP leaders from Kupwara who tried raise tricolour at Clock tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

Kupwara Mir Basharat, Mir Ishfaq and Akhtar Khan BJP leaders from the party's Kupwara unit reached Lal Chowk this morning to hoist Tricolour to send a message to members of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar declaration that only national flag will remain in Kashmir.

Police however swung into action and detained all three BJP leaders.

They have been lodged in police station Kothibagh.

