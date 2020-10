US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 minute ago

The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NUMBERSSHOW THE COUNTRY HAS MORE THAN83-THOUSAND NEW INFECTIONS ONBOTH FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ITSURPASSES A PREVIOUS RECORDSET IN JULY - ACCORDING TODATA FROM JOHNS HOPKINSUNIVERSITY.FLORIDA HEALTH OFFICIALSREPORTED MORE THAN 23- HUNDREDNEW COVID CASES YESTERDAY.

OURSTATE HAS HAD MORE THAN 776-THOUSAND CASES SINCE THEPANDEMIC BEGAN EARLIER THISYEAR.

12 NEW DEATHS WEREREPORTED.

THE TOTAL NUMBER OFDEATHS OVER 16- THOUSAND FOUHUNDRED.THE PERCENT POSITIVITY FOR NEWCASES IS 4-POINT 71 PERCENT.HEALTH EXPERTS WANT IT BELOW 5PERCENT - SAYING THAT IS THERATE BELOW WHICH A COMMUNITYMUST REMAIN TO CONTROL THEVIRUS.ONE OF THE N