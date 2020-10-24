Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Turkey
>
Analysis: Turkey-France spat reflects deeper issues
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Analysis: Turkey-France spat reflects deeper issues
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 05:53s - Published
3 minutes ago
Analysis: Turkey-France spat reflects deeper issues
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Turkey
Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe
Republicans closely resemble autocratic parties in Hungary and Turkey - study
The Republican party has become dramatically more illiberal in the past two decades and now more closely resembles ruling parties in autocratic societies than..
WorldNews
5 hours ago
Turkish President says Macron needs mental 'treatment' over response to teacher beheading
In a growing diplomatic tussle over Islam and freedom of speech, France recalls its ambassador from Turkey as the European country still reels over the beheading..
WorldNews
8 hours ago
France recalls Turkey envoy after Erdogan says Macron needs 'mental check'
France recalls its ambassador after President Erdogan suggests French leader needs "mental check".
BBC News
1 day ago
France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron's mental health
PARIS — France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron needed mental..
WorldNews
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Mike Pence
Joe Biden
Republican Party
White House
World Series
Pakistan
Facebook
Texas
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Azerbaijan
Dodgers
Lesley Stahl
Kershaw
Hunter Biden
Chiefs
WORTH WATCHING
Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak
Harris: Pence should 'take our lead' amid WH virus outbreak
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies
Trumps greet trick-or-treaters