Analysis: Turkey-France spat reflects deeper issues

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 05:53s - Published
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republicans closely resemble autocratic parties in Hungary and Turkey - study

 The Republican party has become dramatically more illiberal in the past two decades and now more closely resembles ruling parties in autocratic societies than..
WorldNews

Turkish President says Macron needs mental 'treatment' over response to teacher beheading

 In a growing diplomatic tussle over Islam and freedom of speech, France recalls its ambassador from Turkey as the European country still reels over the beheading..
WorldNews

France recalls Turkey envoy after Erdogan says Macron needs 'mental check'

 France recalls its ambassador after President Erdogan suggests French leader needs "mental check".
BBC News

France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron's mental health

 PARIS — France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron needed mental..
WorldNews

