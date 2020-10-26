The Week In Weather Includes Record Snowfall And Hurricanes



Related videos from verified sources Cool start to the week



On and off light rain and snow started yesterday afternoon and continued through the night last night. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:01 Published 2 hours ago Tracking the Tropics | October 26, morning update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:15 Published 2 hours ago Cold temperatures to start week before warmer temperatures later this week



We will kick off Monday morning with a slight chance for some isolated snow showers; the balance of the day will be partly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures are expected to be.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:16 Published 8 hours ago