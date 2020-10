Florida Man Reportedly Used Stolen Bulldozer To Knock Down Joe Biden Campaign Signs Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:38s - Published 9 minutes ago Florida Man Reportedly Used Stolen Bulldozer To Knock Down Joe Biden Campaign Signs A central Florida man is accused of stealing a bulldozer from a construction site and then using it to knock down presidential campaign signs for Joe Biden. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Police: Florida Man Stole Bulldozer, Ran Down Biden Signs A 26-year-old man has been accused of stealing a bulldozer from a Florida construction site, driving...

Newsmax - Published 55 minutes ago







Tweets about this