Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, ZM

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published
In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 687.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 3.2%.

Ulta Beauty is lower by about 10.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 2.9%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.4% on the day.




