Watch: US Ambassador to India, CDS Bipin Rawat greet each other with elbow bumps

As the novel coronavirus spreads around the globe more people are coming up with creative ways to avoid unnecessary touching.

In a recent incident, US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster greeted Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh with elbow bumps.

The incident took place after the delegation meet between representatives of both the countries in New Delhi.