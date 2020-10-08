Watch: US Ambassador to India, CDS Bipin Rawat greet each other with elbow bumps

US delegation led by US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper, met Indian delegation led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on October 26. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present in the meeting. Esper is in India to attend 2+2 ministerial dialogue.
India is celebrating 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 08 at Hindon airbase in UP's Ghaziabad. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th parade..