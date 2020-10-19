Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:55s - Published
Pops and Flops: Dunkin, SAP SE, and Hasbro Stock
Dunkin shares are soaring after news that the company is considering selling to a private company, Inspire Brands, a parent of several chain restaurants.
SAP SE shares are flopping after a lackluster earnings report and news that demand is likely to drop as coronavirus cases surge, and Hasbro stock is also down after trailing toymaking competitor, Mattel in earnings.
