Pops and Flops: Dunkin, SAP SE, and Hasbro Stock Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:55s - Published 1 minute ago Pops and Flops: Dunkin, SAP SE, and Hasbro Stock Dunkin shares are soaring after news that the company is considering selling to a private company, Inspire Brands, a parent of several chain restaurants. SAP SE shares are flopping after a lackluster earnings report and news that demand is likely to drop as coronavirus cases surge, and Hasbro stock is also down after trailing toymaking competitor, Mattel in earnings. 0

