50 People Pick The Food That Represents Their State Best

We asked a person from every state in the U.S. to pick the one food that best represents where they're from.

Do you associate potatoes with Idaho?

Conjure up a picture of the Statue of Liberty tucking into a slice of legendary New York pizza?

Or maybe sampling some authentic barbecue on a road trip through the south?

Wherever you're from, something appetizing is sure to come to mind after this episode of Culturally Speaking.