50 People Pick The Food That Represents Their State Best
We asked a person from every state in the U.S. to pick the one food that best represents where they're from.
Do you associate potatoes with Idaho?
Conjure up a picture of the Statue of Liberty tucking into a slice of legendary New York pizza?
Or maybe sampling some authentic barbecue on a road trip through the south?
Wherever you're from, something appetizing is sure to come to mind after this episode of Culturally Speaking.