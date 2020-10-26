Monday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

Leading the group were shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, up about 2.5% and shares of Cadiz down about 0.2% on the day.

In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.8%.

In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.8%.

Leading the group were shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, up about 2.5% and shares of Cadiz down about 0.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte, trading up by about 4.6% and Companhia Paranaense DE Energia, trading up by about 3% on Monday.