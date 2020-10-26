Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

Monday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.8%.

Leading the group were shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, up about 2.5% and shares of Cadiz down about 0.2% on the day.

In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.8%.

Leading the group were shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, up about 2.5% and shares of Cadiz down about 0.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte, trading up by about 4.6% and Companhia Paranaense DE Energia, trading up by about 3% on Monday.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 27.4% and shares of Clean Energy Fuels up..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of TISI, up about 22.6% and shares of Oil States..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Friday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Water Utilities [Video]

Friday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Water Utilities

In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lantronix, down about 6.2% and shares of Digi..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published