Who is MrBeast?

If you’re not familiar with “stunt YouTube,” then buckle up because Gen Z’s wild antics are paying off — big.MrBeast’s over the top pranks are the backbone of his massive charitable donations.He has the 35th most-subscribed YouTube channel in the U.S. as of writing.Who is MrBeast?.MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a YouTuber with 45.3 million subscribers known for his expensive stunts and philanthropy.How old is MrBeast?.Donaldson was born on May 7, 1998, in Kansas and is currently 22 years old.How much money does MrBeast have?.MrBeast’s net worth is an estimated $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, Naibuzz did some math and believes MrBeast is worth as much as $18 million.How did MrBeast make his money?.In addition to viral videos, according to Business Insider, MrBeast’s massive charitable donations and wealth come from in-video advertisements to the tune of six figures apiece.MrBeast hosts an annual tournament known as the Creator Games.The Creator Games is a yearly competition where 24 mega-popular influencers, like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Ninja, go head to head to win the title of “smartest creator in the world”.Little is known about MrBeast’s personal life.Despite eight years on YouTube and massive popularity, Donaldson is pretty private