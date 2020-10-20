Senate Expected To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published
The U.S. Senate will hold a final confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.


Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination approved by Senate judiciary committee despite Democrat boycott

Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination has been approved by the Senate judiciary committee,...
Abortion groups target Feinstein after Amy Coney Barrett hearings

CNA Staff, Oct 19, 2020 / 08:00 pm (CNA).- Abortion-advocacy groups have called for Sen. Dianne...
Senate Judiciary Committee advances Amy Coney Barrett to full Senate vote

Washington D.C., Oct 22, 2020 / 08:35 am (CNA).-   The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on...
Vice President Mike Pence's top aides test positive for COVID-19, but he continues to work [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence's top aides test positive for COVID-19, but he continues to work

Mike Pence plans to preside over the Senate floor during a vote on Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation despite several of his top aides contracting COVID-19.

ACB To Clinch Confirmation [Video]

ACB To Clinch Confirmation

The United States Senate is on the verge of confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. ACB cleared a key procedural hurdle yesterday. The U.S. Senate stayed in session overnight for 30..

Murkowski Will Vote To Confirm [Video]

Murkowski Will Vote To Confirm

On Saturday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said that will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Murkowski was opposed to confirming a Supreme Court judge to the court so close to the..

