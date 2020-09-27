IPL 2020: We lost momentum against KXIP after Morgan's wicket, says KKR's Gill

After facing a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill said that his team lost momentum after captain Eoin Morgan's wicket.
"In the middle overs, we were still going well and after Morgan's wicket we just lost momentum," said Gill.
Resurgent KXIP defeated KKR by 8 wickets in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, on the back of 100 plus partnership between opener Mandeep Singh and experienced Chris Gayle, who scored a fast 51 off 29 balls. Heaping praise on the 'Universe Boss' Gayle, Mandeep called him the "greatest T20 player ever", adding that he should never retire.
Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match. He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower. An ideal bat first kind of wicket. I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too. AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Amit Mishra's bowling by saying, "The way Mishra bowled to Shubman Gill it was great to see and Tripathi was a surprise because he is not been playing a lot in this tournament, he got a change and he looked very good."
After gaining a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mohammed Siraj said RCB supported him and he had planned to give a magical performance. "RCB support me a lot. My plan was to give a magical performance for RCB. I had planned that I will do something different for RCB," said Siraj.
Delhi Capitals is set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in match of IPL 2020. Team players left their hotel from the Dubai to reach Sharjah Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led team stand at 2nd position in IPL table.
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in..
