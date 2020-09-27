Global  
 

IPL 2020: We lost momentum against KXIP after Morgan's wicket, says KKR's Gill

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published
After facing a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab in the 46th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 26, Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill said that his team lost momentum after captain Eoin Morgan's wicket.

"In the middle overs, we were still going well and after Morgan's wicket we just lost momentum," said Gill.


