Tracking Hurricane Zeta

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:59s
Tracking Hurricane Zeta

Tracking Hurricane Zeta

Hurricane Zeta will make landfall twice... Once in the Yucatan and another along the U.S. Gulf Coast


Tropical Storm Zeta to hit Yucatan before making U.S. landfall midweek along northern Gulf Coast

Whether it comes ashore as a tropical storm or hurricane, Zeta will be the 11th-named storm to strike...
Washington Post - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.com


Zeta likely hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta was expected to become a hurricane Monday...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNewsday


Tracking The Tropics: Zeta Forecast To Strengthen Into A Hurricane Monday

A NOAA hurricane hunter plane has found that Tropical Storm Zeta is rapidly strengthening.
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBC.caCBS News



Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published
Zeta strengthens into Category 1 hurricane [Video]

Zeta strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

The National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon that Zeta has strengthened into a hurricane with 80 mph winds.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:53Published
The Week In Weather Includes Record Snowfall And Hurricanes [Video]

The Week In Weather Includes Record Snowfall And Hurricanes

The Week In Weather Includes Record Snowfall And Hurricanes

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:50Published