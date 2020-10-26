Tracking Hurricane Zeta

Hurricane Zeta will make landfall twice... Once in the Yucatan and another along the U.S. Gulf Coast

A NOAA hurricane hunter plane has found that Tropical Storm Zeta is rapidly strengthening.

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta was expected to become a hurricane Monday...

Whether it comes ashore as a tropical storm or hurricane, Zeta will be the 11th-named storm to strike...