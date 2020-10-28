Storm surge as Hurricane Zeta hits Biloxi, Louisiana
A storm surge brought by Hurricane Zeta threatened to submerge the ground-level floor of a casino in Louisiana.
Effects of Zeta caught on cameraThe effects of Zeta were felt in Mississippi and some caught it all on camera, including storm surge and a tornado.
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Zeta Makes LandfallHurricane Zeta made landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday (10/28) as a category 2 storm. This is the 27th named storm of the year and the fifth named storm to hit the Louisiana area in 2020.
Hurricane Zeta touches down in Louisiana - turning deadlyHurricane Zeta turning deadly after slamming into Louisiana. At least two people were killed after the category two storm made landfall.