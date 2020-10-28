Global  
 

Storm surge as Hurricane Zeta hits Biloxi, Louisiana

Storm surge as Hurricane Zeta hits Biloxi, Louisiana

Storm surge as Hurricane Zeta hits Biloxi, Louisiana

A storm surge brought by Hurricane Zeta threatened to submerge the ground-level floor of a casino in Louisiana.


Live Updates: Hurricane Zeta battering Gulf Coast ; At least 1 dead

Hurricane Zeta continues to batter the Gulf Coast and produce life-threatening storm surge, as well...
Hurricane Zeta speeding toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Zeta has restrengthened into a hurricane and is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and...
Louisiana prepares for storm surge as Zeta regains hurricane strength

Zeta has re-strengthened into a hurricane as Louisiana braces for the 27th named storm of a...
Effects of Zeta caught on camera [Video]

Effects of Zeta caught on camera

The effects of Zeta were felt in Mississippi and some caught it all on camera, including storm surge and a tornado.

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall

Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday (10/28) as a category 2 storm. This is the 27th named storm of the year and the fifth named storm to hit the Louisiana area in 2020.

Hurricane Zeta touches down in Louisiana - turning deadly [Video]

Hurricane Zeta touches down in Louisiana - turning deadly

Hurricane Zeta turning deadly after slamming into Louisiana. At least two people were killed after the category two storm made landfall.

