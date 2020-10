Cat jumps from burning second story window towards rescuers arms in Harlem, New York Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 00:37s - Published 3 minutes ago Cat jumps from burning second story window towards rescuers arms in Harlem, New York The orange cat jumped from the second story of a Harlem, New York apartment building as rescuers waited below to catch it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more