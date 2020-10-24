Global  
 

Statewide Restrictions Could Follow Newark's Curfew As COVID Cases Spike

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:44s - Published
As New Jersey deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases, Newark is heading into a 2nd wave lockdown.

CBS2's Meg Baker reports.


COVID-19: Two-thirds of France under night curfew

On Thursday several nations continued to report record daily spike in COVID-19 cases, including...
Mid-Day - Published


