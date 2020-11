Newark Mayor Imposes Curfew On Nonessential Businesses As COVID Cases Spike CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:50s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:50s - Published Newark Mayor Imposes Curfew On Nonessential Businesses As COVID Cases Spike Even though Newark's population accounts for a third of Essex County, Mayor Ras Baraka tweeted the number of COVID cases there is more than every other city in Essex County combined. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Chicago Mayor Declares Biz Curfew Amid New Surge Of COVID-19 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot laid out a two-week business curfew to start Friday for non-essential...

Newsmax - Published 1 week ago







Tweets about this Free the People "One Newark resident told the station that he is concerned about COVID-19, but also about the impact another shutdo… https://t.co/V7NSBsYO0R 5 days ago mzee26 🇺🇸 Newark mayor imposes curfew amid coronavirus spike, prompting some residents to worry about second shutdown https://t.co/eFA98j7GdA 5 days ago thenumbersdontaddup Newark mayor imposes curfew amid coronavirus spike, prompting some residents to worry about second shutdown Read M… https://t.co/9GrHaCBDZc 5 days ago PHILLY M🅰️GA 👊🏽⚡️ Newark mayor imposes curfew amid coronavirus spike, prompting some residents to worry about second shutdown https://t.co/wHtp9q0dmj 5 days ago Debra Dunmire RT @theblaze: Newark mayor imposes curfew amid coronavirus spike, prompting some residents to worry about second shutdown https://t.co/b6VK… 5 days ago Constitutional Nobody Newark mayor imposes curfew amid coronavirus spike, prompting some residents to worry about second shutdown… https://t.co/j6HrqHLqu1 5 days ago M4ster Pi Newark mayor imposes curfew amid coronavirus spike, prompting some residents to worry about second shutdown https://t.co/8oR1GrUAGe 5 days ago Noon3 Newark Reversing Course Following Serious Spike In COVID Cases; Mayor Imposes Curfew On Nonessential Businesses https://t.co/XiYMTQgdBl 5 days ago