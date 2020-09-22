Robert Murray dies 10.26.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Robert Murray, head of the largest privately owned US coal operator has died.

Fs img center:robert murray, of murray energy, dies robert murray.jpg robert murray,.... of murray energy....who long fought federal regulations to reduce black lung disease.

Died at his home in ohio less than a week after announcing his retirement the company has active mines in kentucky... alabama, ohio, west virginia and utah.

No official cause of death was given.

But recent reports stated murray had applied for black lung benefits with the u.s. labor department.