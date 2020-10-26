America's first black cardinal 10.26.20

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Pope Francis has appointed America's first black cardinal, Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

Archbishop wilton gregory serv ... the united states will soon have it first african- american, roman catholic cardinal.

He's archbishop wilton gregory ... who serves in washington d-c.

Pope francis named gregory and a dozen others for elevation ... after his angelus prayer sunday.

Gregory will become a cardinal during a ceremony november 28.

He came to washington from atlanta ... after his predecessor resigned over his handling of the church sex abuse scandal.

--tag-- the church says cardinals help elect a new pope ... when one retires or dies.

