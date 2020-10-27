Murder Hornet removal 10.26.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

Removed 98 so- called murder hornets from a nest discovered near the canadian border in washington state over the weekend.

The state department of agriculture says it suspects there might be more asian giant hornet nests in washington... and will continue efforts to eradicate them.

There is concern the murder hornets will destroy honey bee populations that are needed to pollinate crops.

