Is Travel Safe This Holiday Season?

The novel coronavirus continues to spread across the US, reports Business Insider.

However, some travelers are booking vacation plans with an eye toward safety and risk mitigation.

Before booking a cheap flight or hotel deal, it's important to consider the risks associated.

There are many risks with flying, renting a car, staying in a hotel, or booking an Airbnb during COVID-19.

Unfortunately, there's no one-size-fits-all answer to keeping yourself and others safe through this.

It is most important to wear a mask, carry hand sanitizer, and wash your hands often.


