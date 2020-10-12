Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Target Introduces New Appointment Feature for Avoiding Lines This Holiday Season

Video Credit: Southern Living - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Target Introduces New Appointment Feature for Avoiding Lines This Holiday Season
The retailer is doing what it can to help keep shoppers safe.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Target Will Let You Reserve a Spot in Line from Home This Holiday Season [Video]

Target Will Let You Reserve a Spot in Line from Home This Holiday Season

A new tool lets you bypass crowds so you can get your shopping done quickly.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:53Published
Target Announces New Safety Measures For Holiday Season [Video]

Target Announces New Safety Measures For Holiday Season

Target wants customers to feel safe inside their stores and has announced new safety measures for the holiday season.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
COVID Pandemic Reshaping Holiday Shopping Season As Retailers Offer Major Deals In October [Video]

COVID Pandemic Reshaping Holiday Shopping Season As Retailers Offer Major Deals In October

Major retailers are kicking off Black Friday in October with major deals online, trying to lure families who may be more budget conscious. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published