18% Of COVID-19 Deaths In U.S. Linked To Air Pollution

Up to 15% of all COVID-19 deaths globally may be linked to long-term exposure to air pollution.

In addition, 18% of fatalities caused by the virus in the United States are linked to it as well.

This means that air pollution may have played a role in roughly 40,000 of the more than 220,000 deaths.

If both long-term exposure to air pollution and infection with the COVID-19 virus come together... We have an additive adverse effect on health, particularly with respect to the heart and blood vessels.

This leads to greater vulnerability and less resilience to COVID-19, reports UPI.


