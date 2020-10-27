What To Do For The Holidays During COVID-19?

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:36s
On Friday, the United States hit a new record number of daily COVID-19 cases.

According to reports at HuffPost, hospitalizations are up.

Experts believe that the third wave of the virus is here and that it will be worse than what came before.

Many Americans are facing “pandemic fatigue” and now, of course, the holidays are here.

Families are eager to meet and squeeze some typical connection and cheer out of this isolated year.


