U.S. Supreme Court Refuses To Extend Wisconsin Absentee Ballot Deadline
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that Wisconsin cannot count mailed-in ballots received after Election Day, siding with Republicans.
Watch again: Senate Republicans vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme CourtSenate Republicans voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice, giving conservative-nominated justices a 6-3 majority on the nation’s high court.
