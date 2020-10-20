Global  
 

Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin

Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin

Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin

Siding with Wisconsin's Republican-led legislature, the U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to allow an extension to the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the state, dealing a setback to Democrats.

