Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin

Siding with Wisconsin's Republican-led legislature, the U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to allow an extension to the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the state, dealing a setback to Democrats.
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election. MsBarrett’s confirmation will likely secure a conservative court majority formany years to come. Mr Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberalicon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on issuesincluding abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even the president’s own re-election bid.
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward. Gloria Tso reports.