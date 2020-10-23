Global  
 

Bartomeu won't resign until no confidence vote against him is postponed

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 06:02s - Published
Bartomeu won't resign until no confidence vote against him is postponed

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he won't resign amid calls for a vote of no confidence against him and the club's board.


Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach [Video]

Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach

Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:13Published

Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona midfielder ruled out with hamstring injury

 Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to miss the Champions League fixture with Juventus on Wednesday after injuring his left hamstring.
BBC News

'Messi deserves everything' - Pique criticises Barca before El Clasico

 Defender Gerard Pique criticises Barcelona for their handling of Lionel Messi's contract situation, on the eve of the El Clasico against Real Madrid.
BBC News

Who are the youngsters Barca will turn to against Real Madrid?

 The current Barcelona squad looks very different to the one of household names we have come accustomed to, but how important could they prove in the first..
BBC News

Bartomeu won´t resign yet as Barcelona prepare for vote of no confidence on November 1-2

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is not yet stepping down but says there are plans in place...
