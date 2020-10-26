US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points

The military leader of Sudan's sovereign council says a recently announced "normalization" deal with Israel benefits both sides, despite some opposition at home and suggestions that Khartoum was pressured into compliance. David Doyle reports.
Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be thecountry’s fight against coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published