US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USpresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


Donald Trump

Putin Rejects Trump’s Claims of ‘Corrupt’ Deals Between Hunter Biden and Ukraine [Video]

Putin Rejects Trump’s Claims of ‘Corrupt’ Deals Between Hunter Biden and Ukraine

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out against Donald Trump.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Sudan leader denies 'blackmail' over Israel deal [Video]

Sudan leader denies 'blackmail' over Israel deal

The military leader of Sudan's sovereign council says a recently announced "normalization" deal with Israel benefits both sides, despite some opposition at home and suggestions that Khartoum was pressured into compliance. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published
Donald Trump in profile [Video]

Donald Trump in profile

Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be thecountry’s fight against coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Joe Biden

Joe Biden in profile [Video]

Joe Biden in profile

A look at the life and campaign of US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

US election 2020: Little faith in Trump or Biden, suggests Arab poll

 Neither candidate is popular but most prefer a Biden presidency, a survey in the Middle East finds.
BBC News
Trump, Biden hustle for key votes in swing states [Video]

Trump, Biden hustle for key votes in swing states

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published

One Week From Election, What Trump vs Biden Forecasts Are Saying

 President Trump has a lot of ground to make up over the next week to secure a second term, according to most pollsters. ......
WorldNews

