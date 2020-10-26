US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USpresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

President Trump has a lot of ground to make up over the next week to secure a second term, according to most pollsters. ......

Neither candidate is popular but most prefer a Biden presidency, a survey in the Middle East finds.

Joe Biden in profile A look at the life and campaign of US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Donald Trump in profile Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be thecountry’s fight against coronavirus.

Putin Rejects Trump’s Claims of ‘Corrupt’ Deals Between Hunter Biden and Ukraine On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out against Donald Trump.

