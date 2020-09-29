Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Poll: Trump Down By 16

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
New Poll: Trump Down By 16

New Poll: Trump Down By 16

There is less than a month to go before Election Day.

CNN reports that President Donald Trump has hit a new low in the polls.

The President trails former Vice President Joe Biden by 16 points.

That's the biggest gap of any CNN poll conducted in this entire election.

That's not the worst news in the latest CNN/SSRS poll.

90% of likely voters in the CNN poll say that their minds are made up when it comes to which candidate they will be voting for this fall.

Election Day is November 3rd, 2020.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump 14 points behind Biden a month before election, new poll shows

Trump’s advisers scramble to find a strategy for final weeks, saying ‘it’s important that our...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


New Texas Poll: Trump Up In Close Race

New Texas Poll: Trump Up In Close Race President Donald Trump has an apparent lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in a close contest...
Eurasia Review - Published

PPP Poll: Biden up 14 in New Mexico

A new poll of New Mexico voters shows Democrat Joe Biden with a 14-point lead over President Donald...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cheddar Releases New Post-Debate Poll [Video]

Cheddar Releases New Post-Debate Poll

We've released a post-debate presidential poll in partnership with SurveyUSA, and Cheddar's Megan Pratz and Baker Machado break down which way voters are swaying, particularly after finding out that..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:31Published
Latest Monmouth U. Poll Shows Joe Biden's Lead Over President Trump Grows To 12-Points Among Likely Pa. Voters [Video]

Latest Monmouth U. Poll Shows Joe Biden's Lead Over President Trump Grows To 12-Points Among Likely Pa. Voters

A new Monmouth University poll has former Vice President Joe Biden with an eight to 11 point lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:46Published
Court Hearing Wraps Up In Lawsuit Filed By Trump Campaign Against City Of Philadelphia [Video]

Court Hearing Wraps Up In Lawsuit Filed By Trump Campaign Against City Of Philadelphia

The campaign says poll watchers have been denied access to the new satellite election offices.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:30Published