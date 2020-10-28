President Trump leading in democratic areas of Southern Nevada Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 6 minutes ago President Trump leading in democratic areas of Southern Nevada A new poll taken yesterday puts Trump 5% age points ahead of Biden in democrat-represented areas of Southern Nevada. The poll has Trump at 48%, Biden at 43% in Nevada Assembly District 35, and Clark County Commission District A - both currently represented by a democrat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SOUTHERN NEVADA.THE POLL HAS TRUMP AT 48%,BIDEN AT 43% IN NEVADA ASSEMBLYDISTRICT 35, AND CLARK COUNTYCOMMISSION DISTRICT A - BOTHCURRENTLY REPRESENTED BY ADEMOCRAT.THE POLL WAS CONDUCTED BY APOLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEEOPPOSED TO THE GOVERNOR'S MASKMANDATEFANS IN THE STANDS.FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE







You Might Like