Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

An unprecedented surge in early voting and a raft of public opinion polls put Joe Biden tantalizingly close to a political prize that has eluded Democratic presidential candidates since 1976: Texas.

According to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, as of Tuesday, nearly eight million Texans had cast ballots.

That's close to 90% of the entire 2016 vote, a higher percentage than any state in the country.

And a poll by a Rice University professor and the University of Houston found Biden leading over President Donald Trump with early voters: 59% to 39%.

Democrats also point to more than three million newly registered voters in the state, many of whom moved to Texas from predominantly Democratic areas.

DJ Ybarra is the executive director of the Harris County Democratic Party, which includes the city of Houston.

"People are really excited to take part of the process.

We've had, you know, we set a voter registration record in Texas this cycle.

You know we have 2.5 million registered voters here in Harris County alone and the more we talk to people, the more excited that they seem.

They're ready to get out, they're ready to go vote against Donald Trump." A Biden win here could end any chance of Trump's re-election.

But Democrats have been cautious about investing cash and resources here.

The Biden campaign has told Reuters they're more focused on traditional battleground states where the polls are more favorable.

That has prompted some frustration from Texas Democrats.

Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who narrowly lost a Senate campaign here in 2018 and showed how close Democrats could come to winning, told reporters last week, "They've invested close to zero dollars in the state of Texas, and they're doing this well.

Imagine if they invested some real dollars." Biden's running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, will visit Texas on Friday, and billionaire Michael Bloomberg plans to spend $15 million in Texas and Ohio in a last-minute bid to flip both Republican-leaning states.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes [Video]

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes

Republicans in Texas faced another setback on Sunday in their attempts to stop votes from being counted. CNN reports the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 120,000 drive-thru votes in Harris County. It's the second time in recent weeks the state Supreme Court has blocked attempts to dismantle drive-thru voting there. Curbside voting in Harris County is limited to voters with a disability and is located at all polling sites.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead At 30, Shot in Texas

 Actor Eddie Hassell -- most famous from NBC's "Surface" -- has died after being shot ... TMZ has learned. Eddie's rep tells us he was killed early Sunday morning..
TMZ.com

In Texas, the Polls Open for a Graveyard Shift

 Hoping to make voting easier during the pandemic, officials opened several polling sites in Harris County, Texas, for overnight balloting last week. Thousands..
NYTimes.com

Texas’ top court denies a G.O.P. push to throw out over 120,000 votes; a federal case is pending.

 Texas’ top court denies a G.O.P. push to throw out over 120,000 votes; a federal case is pending.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

In Dash to Finish, Biden and Trump Set Up Showdown in Pennsylvania

 Both campaigns were intensifying their efforts in a state increasingly critical to victory, as the candidates and their surrogates planned a final blitz to make..
NYTimes.com
Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll shows [Video]

Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll shows

Democrat Joe Biden's lead over U.S. President Donald Trump has widened a little in the final days of the 2020 campaign in three critical Rust Belt states that Trump narrowly won four years ago, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released Sunday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:29Published

CBS Weekend News, November 1, 2020

 Trump blames Biden campaign for clash between campaign bus and caravan of Trump supporters; 101-year-old voter braves long lines and bad weather to cast her..
CBS News

AP Top Stories November 1 P

 Here's the latest for Sunday, November 1st: Biden, Trump push forward as election nears; Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec;..
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Arizona's move from Republican stronghold to swing state in play for Democrats

 Arizona, already tallying early votes, could be one of the earliest swing states called and may be a preview of who will win the rest of the country. John..
CBS News

Biden has edge in early voting but Trump could win with Election Day surge

 Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has the lead among millions of people who have already cast a ballot, but President Trump has a lead among people who..
CBS News

Experts warn of red or blue "mirage" in early election night results

 Voting experts are warning people to be aware of a red or blue mirage in early results as they could be misleading than the final outcome. According to a top..
CBS News

Voting System in Maine Threatens Collins in Final Days of Close Senate Race

 The state’s new ranked-choice system could prove dangerous for Senator Susan Collins, who is running for a fifth term against Sara Gideon, a Democrat.
NYTimes.com

Election day Election day

Will Ohio's 18 electoral votes swing red or blue?

 Ohio has sided with the winner of the presidency in the last 14 elections. 60 Minutes visited the Buckeye State to hear from voters ahead of Election Day 2020.
CBS News

Trump and Biden set their sights on Pennsylvania

 On Sunday, President Trump and Joe Biden were both campaigning in Pennsylvania, which could prove to be the decisive state on Election Day. Mr. Trump has tried..
CBS News

Trump blames Biden campaign for clash between campaign bus and caravan of Trump supporters

 President Trump and Joe Biden are making their final campaign pushes the Sunday before Election Day. Mr. Trump praised a group of his supporters who were filmed..
CBS News

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel predicts Election Day surge for Trump

 Ronna McDaniel says she expects the president to overcome Joe Biden's early vote lead with ballots cast on Election Day.
CBS News

Battleground Tracker: Biden leads, Trump needs Election Day surge to win

 CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest polling with two days until Election Day.
CBS News

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Kamala Harris Scoffs at Report Trump Will Declare Early Victory

 President Trump is reportedly gearing up to prematurely declare himself the winner of Tuesday night's election if he gets an early lead ... but Kamala Harris has..
TMZ.com

Vehicles flying Trump flags try to force a Biden-Harris campaign bus off a highway in Texas.

 Vehicles flying Trump flags tried to force a Biden-Harris campaign bus off a highway in Texas. Trump chuckled about it at a rally later that evening.
NYTimes.com

Fact check: False Kamala Harris claim uses image from 2019 trip to Iowa

 A viral image purporting to show Kamala Harris intoxicated in Ohio is actually from a trip to Iowa in 2019, and she isn't drunk there, either.
USATODAY.com

Harris attacks Trump's virus response at FL event

 Sen. Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Florida on Saturday to urge voters to turn out and deliver victory for the Democrats on Tuesday. (Oct. 31)
 
USATODAY.com

Beto O'Rourke Beto O'Rourke American politician

Beto O'Rourke block-walks for Democratic voters

 Former Presidential and U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke pounded the pavement and knocked on doors throughout San Antonio in a bid to increase Latino voter..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Facebook's plan to stop Donald Trump declaring victory early

 Social media giant Facebook will "add a label" if any US election candidates try to claim an unverified win on election night - just as reports surface that..
New Zealand Herald

University of Florida University of Florida Public research university in Gainesville, Florida, United States

Early votes in Texas soar past 2016 turnout [Video]

Early votes in Texas soar past 2016 turnout

[NFA] With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 9 million people have cast ballots in Texas, eclipsing total turnout from 2016, the Texas secretary of state's office said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
Biden up in the polls? Weren't they wrong in 2016? [Video]

Biden up in the polls? Weren't they wrong in 2016?

[NFA] Opinion poll experts say there are good reasons to trust this year's polls more than those of 2016. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn presents a few of them. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:25Published
Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate [Video]

Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate

President Donald Trump implored supporters in Nevada on Sunday to cast ballots early in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, while Democrat Joe Biden urged North Carolina residents to "go vote today," as the final presidential debate looms later this week. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published
Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls [Video]

Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls

[NFA] The two U.S. presidential candidates will field questions from voters in two different televised events at the same time, in a slot that was meant to hold their second presidential debate. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Staggering early vote turnout boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded...
News24 - Published

Can Democrats flip Texas? Kamala Harris visits Lone Star state as early voting there smashes record

Unprecedented early voting levels have boosted Democratic hopes in Texas, where early ballots have...
USATODAY.com - Published

Kamala Harris making campaign stops in Texas as Democrats compete for state

Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, is visiting Texas on the last day of early voting in the...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

leftcoastnet

Left Coast Network (@leftcoastnet) Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas https://t.co/WC76a6GBSC https://t.co/CTLI4cQjDm 1 day ago

alxgji12

あらら RT @Reuters: Early voting has boosted hopes for Joe Biden in Texas. A Biden win here could end any chance of Trump's re-election https://t.… 2 days ago

OlaaStealth

Kindly Follow Back Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas https://t.co/3qCfEnb6yh 2 days ago

lautechparole

Kindly Follow Back! Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas https://t.co/ujDVCI5lML 2 days ago

thetrendng

thetrendNG.com Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas https://t.co/8ga63bwSNJ 2 days ago

Livenewsng

LiveNews Nigeria Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas https://t.co/VUH2yesQta 2 days ago

msnbc_rocks

MSNBC Rocks RT @Reuters: Early voting boosts hopes for Joe Biden in Texas, even as his campaign says they are more focused on traditional battleground… 2 days ago

NPSusa

Neil RT @ReutersIndia: WATCH: Early voting boosts hopes for Joe Biden in Texas, even as his campaign says they are more focused on traditional b… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push [Video]

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push

[NFA] Voters say the coronavirus outbreak is their top concern as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden make a final push for support with a record number of Americans already..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:39Published
Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Tells Supporters In Fort Worth 'This Is No Time To Let Up On The Pedal' [Video]

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Tells Supporters In Fort Worth 'This Is No Time To Let Up On The Pedal'

The California Senator praised the record early voting in Texas, where more than 9,000,000 people had cast their ballots through Thursday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published
Final Day Of Early Voting In Texas [Video]

Final Day Of Early Voting In Texas

Jason Allen takes a look at turnout.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:54Published