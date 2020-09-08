COVID-19: Super-spreading event must be avoided, says NITI Aayog
COVID-19: Super-spreading event must be avoided, says NITI Aayog
During press conference held on October 27, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said, "Even countries of much greater economic capability, per capita income and good health system can succumb to a huge second peak is a lesson for all of us.
We are very fortunate that our trend is in the opposite direction." He further said, "Looking for a super-spreading event in the case of an individual positive case is an important area of our work.
Super-spreading events happen when we are together not only in very large numbers but also in medium numbers.
In view of the upcoming festivals and winter season, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul urged people to keep following COVID-appropriate behavior diligently such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, saying there is no reason to get lax if stability in coronavirus cases is observed. Stating that second peaks are coming up in many countries and lockdowns are being imposed, Paul also said it is being observed that some people are becoming lenient about following the guidelines. He urged the youth to be cautious as they may infect the elderly in their families. He said the novel coronavirus is a respiratory virus and these kinds of viruses attack more during the winters. People will be more prone to respiratory infections like pneumonia and influenza in the coming winter months and festive season, he said.
