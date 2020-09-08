COVID-19: Super-spreading event must be avoided, says NITI Aayog

During press conference held on October 27, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said, "Even countries of much greater economic capability, per capita income and good health system can succumb to a huge second peak is a lesson for all of us.

We are very fortunate that our trend is in the opposite direction." He further said, "Looking for a super-spreading event in the case of an individual positive case is an important area of our work.

Super-spreading events happen when we are together not only in very large numbers but also in medium numbers.

So, super-spreading event must be avoided."