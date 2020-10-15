Centre notifies new laws allowing any Indian citizen to buy land in J&K, Ladakh|Oneindia News

Global  
 

The Centre has paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory by amending several laws, over a year after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

The Centre on Tuesday notified new land rules governing municipal areas in Jammu and Kashmir allowing any Indian citizen to purchase non-agricultural land in the Union territory.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, no domicile or permanent resident certificate is required for purchasing non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, agricultural land can only be purchased by agriculturalists or people engaged in farm-related activities.

