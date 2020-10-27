Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

What you need to know: Oct. 27

This morning..

A early morning fire leading to an arrest... redding police arrested a homeless woman they say started a structure fire overnight..

Police say she started a fire that burned down a vacant home on at the 2000 block fo victor avenue... later in the morning..

Police say she tried to burn a stretch of sidewalk near the rescue mission on south market street..

Redding fire says no injuries were reported..

Severe winds at tap for some of our region this morning..

And pg&e says 189 thousand californians are still without power..

This is the ps-ps outage map -- as as of 5am.

The utility has hopes of restoring all power by 10 p.m.

Tonight.

So far this morning..

Montgomery creek school in shasta county has announced it will be closed today.## new this morning... california's inspector general says state prison representatives did a poor job requiring inmates and staff to wear masks to slow the spread of the virus.

The i.g says many locations even loosened their policies... just as cases were spiking.

More than 15- thousand inmates, statewide, have been infected... and 76 have died in outbreaks.

Across the u.s. a surge in coronavirus cases... the most since the start of the pandemic.

Nationwide... coronavirus cases are on the rise in 44 states... with more than 41-thousand covid-19 patients hospitalized - that's a 40 percent increase in the past month.

No states are seing declines.### today... justice amy coney barrett will take her seat on the bench of the u.s. supreme court.

The senate confirmed her and she was sworn in - unofficially - at a white house ceremony monday night.

Justice barrett is promising to be impartial after a bitter, partisan fight over her confirmation.

Legal experts predict this will be the most conservative court since before world war two.

