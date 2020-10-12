Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Wanted's Tom Parker welcomes son

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
The Wanted's Tom Parker welcomes son
The Wanted star Tom Parker has welcomed a son.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Parker (singer) Tom Parker (singer) English singer of The Wanted

Max George offers up support to The Wanted bandmate after terminal tumour news [Video]

Max George offers up support to The Wanted bandmate after terminal tumour news

Max George has offered former The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker his support after the singer revealed he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Tom Parker of the wanted diagnosed with terminal brain tumor [Video]

Tom Parker of the wanted diagnosed with terminal brain tumor

The 32-year-old singer, who has a 15-month-old daughter and is set to welcome his second child with wife Kelsey, has stage 4 glioblastoma.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this

samacharnews_in

Samachar News The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Welcomes Second Child Following Stage 4 Brain Cancer Diagnosis https://t.co/F5UehA5D2f 11 minutes ago

KeebleTerence

Terence J Keeble RT @telkeebs: The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour https://t.co/Lx3V4GcBPx such a sad fr… 36 minutes ago

telkeebs

Bear The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour https://t.co/Lx3V4GcBPx suc… https://t.co/T1TK75t746 47 minutes ago

thisisshuffle

Shuffle Radio The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour https://t.co/2gv4NhdwT4 https://t.co/EBpkRj48at 56 minutes ago

chismetime

Chisme Time The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Welcomes Second Child Following Stage 4 Brain Cancer Diagnosis https://t.co/ipSMtkZDP0 (vía perezhilton) 1 hour ago

AllenDCurtis

Allen Curtis The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour https://t.co/Of4bCR8NjB https://t.co/I0Q1oTfSEu 1 hour ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian The Wanted's Tom Parker welcomes son His former bandmate confirmed the news https://t.co/fgh2Ynyt67 1 hour ago

reigncoker

Virtuous Virtuoso. RT @SkyNews: The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour https://t.co/mB6oyFnvr1 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Parker's wife gives birth [Video]

Tom Parker's wife gives birth

Tom Parker’s wife has given birth to their second child, his Wanted bandmate Max George has revealed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:03Published
Tom Parker 'truly overwhelmed' by people's support following terminal brain tumour diagnosis [Video]

Tom Parker 'truly overwhelmed' by people's support following terminal brain tumour diagnosis

Former The Wanted singer Tom Parker admits he is "truly overwhelmed" by the support and messages he has received from well-wishers since revealing his terminal brain tumour diagnosis.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:38Published
The Wanted’s Tom Parker Has Been Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain Tumour [Video]

The Wanted’s Tom Parker Has Been Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain Tumour

The Wanted’s Tom Parker Has Been Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain Tumour

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:01Published