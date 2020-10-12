Max George offers up support to The Wanted bandmate after terminal tumour newsMax George has offered former The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker his support after the singer revealed he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.
Tom Parker of the wanted diagnosed with terminal brain tumorThe 32-year-old singer, who has a 15-month-old daughter and is set to welcome his second child with wife Kelsey, has stage 4 glioblastoma.
Samachar News The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Welcomes Second Child Following Stage 4 Brain Cancer Diagnosis https://t.co/F5UehA5D2f 11 minutes ago
Terence J Keeble RT @telkeebs: The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour
https://t.co/Lx3V4GcBPx such a sad fr… 36 minutes ago
Bear The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour
https://t.co/Lx3V4GcBPx suc… https://t.co/T1TK75t746 47 minutes ago
Shuffle Radio The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour https://t.co/2gv4NhdwT4 https://t.co/EBpkRj48at 56 minutes ago
Chisme Time The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Welcomes Second Child Following Stage 4 Brain Cancer Diagnosis https://t.co/ipSMtkZDP0 (vía perezhilton) 1 hour ago
Allen Curtis The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour
https://t.co/Of4bCR8NjB https://t.co/I0Q1oTfSEu 1 hour ago
Galih Sebastian The Wanted's Tom Parker welcomes son His former bandmate confirmed the news https://t.co/fgh2Ynyt67 1 hour ago
Virtuous Virtuoso. RT @SkyNews: The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after revealing inoperable brain tumour https://t.co/mB6oyFnvr1 1 hour ago
Tom Parker's wife gives birthTom Parker’s wife has given birth to their second child, his Wanted bandmate Max George has revealed.
Tom Parker 'truly overwhelmed' by people's support following terminal brain tumour diagnosisFormer The Wanted singer Tom Parker admits he is "truly overwhelmed" by the support and messages he has received from well-wishers since revealing his terminal brain tumour diagnosis.
The Wanted’s Tom Parker Has Been Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain TumourThe Wanted’s Tom Parker Has Been Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain Tumour