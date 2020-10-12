The Wanted's Tom Parker welcomes son



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Tom Parker (singer) English singer of The Wanted Max George offers up support to The Wanted bandmate after terminal tumour news



Max George has offered former The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker his support after the singer revealed he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published now Tom Parker of the wanted diagnosed with terminal brain tumor



The 32-year-old singer, who has a 15-month-old daughter and is set to welcome his second child with wife Kelsey, has stage 4 glioblastoma. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published now