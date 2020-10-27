Daily Dividend Report: IBM,ETN,WMB,CTAS,CR

IBM has raised its dividend for the last 25 years and with the payment of the December 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share, payable December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record November 10, 2020.

The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per ordinary share.

The dividend is payable November 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2020.

Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.60 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on Dec.

28, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on Dec.

11, 2020.

The dividend is consistent with the third-quarter 2020 dividend and is a 5.3% increase from Williams fourth-quarter 2019 dividend of $0.38 per share, paid in December 2019.

Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a $2.81 per share annual dividend at its meeting today, representing an increase of 10.2% over last year's dividend.

This is the 37th consecutive year that the annual dividend has increased, which is every year since Cintas' initial public offering in 1983.

This dividend is payable on December 4, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, which is payable on December 4, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2020.

Crane, a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The dividend is payable on December 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2020.