Harry Styles invests in new live music venue

Harry Styles invests in new U.K. arena venue



Harry Styles is investing in a new arena to be built in his hometown of Manchester, England. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 3 hours ago

Harry Styles' New Haircut Is Sending Fans Into a Frenzy



The singer was spotted out and about with noticeably shorter hair, after rocking long curly locks during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic Credit: People Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago