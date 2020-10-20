Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 367

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
The Government said a further 367 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.

This brings the UK total to 45,365.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths whereCovid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additionaldata on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been61,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.


