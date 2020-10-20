Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 367
The Government said a further 367 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.
This brings the UK total to 45,365.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths whereCovid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additionaldata on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been61,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a new postcode checker to help people in Scotland better understand the Covid restrictions in their region.
She also outlined the new five-tier alert system, explaining levels one and three resemble various restrictions that have been in place in the country since summer and level four would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, some hope as it logs 50,129 new infections in 24 hours taking the total tally to 78,64,811. 578 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total..