Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 45,675

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
The Government said a further 310 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday.

This brings the UK total to 45,675.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths whereCovid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additionaldata on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been61,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.


European holidaymakers to blame for COVID second wave, says health expert [Video]

European holidaymakers to blame for COVID second wave, says health expert

"Anybody who drives down the motorways in France in August will see the lines of Dutch caravans moving south, almost like a migration of animals in Africa," Martin McKee, Professor of European Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, tells Euronews.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:33Published

European leaders impose new COVID restrictions amid second wave. Trump not urging new precautions amid deadly US surge.

 The U.S. is also in the grip of a COVID surge. But President Trump has not called for new restrictions.
USATODAY.com

Doctors urge flu shots in light of COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

 Why is getting a flu shot so important this year? Are there enough flu shots to go around?
CBS News

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Victoria case average continues to fall as NSW flags opening churches; Australian death toll stands at 905

Victorians are closely watching the daily coronavirus case numbers after Premier Daniel Andrews...
The Age - Published


Mexico gov't admits COVID-19 death toll much higher than reported [Video]

Mexico gov't admits COVID-19 death toll much higher than reported

It says the number of people who have died from the coronavirus is much higher than initially thought.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
Coronavirus In California: Latest Numbers [Video]

Coronavirus In California: Latest Numbers

The numbers are showing a slight increase in the state.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:21Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 367 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 367

The Government said a further 367 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday. This brings the UK total to 45,365.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published