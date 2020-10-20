|
|
|
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 280
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 280
The Government said a further 280 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Thursday.
This brings the UK total to 45,955.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
India's Covid-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday with 49,881 new cases, while the...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Victorians are closely watching the daily coronavirus case numbers after Premier Daniel Andrews...
The Age - Published
|
Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, currently leading in national and battleground polls,...
Mid-Day - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|