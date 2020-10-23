Sarah Cooper, Maya Rudolph On Creating 'Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine'

Comedian and author Sarah Cooper, whose career skyrocketed this year thanks to her hilarious videos lip-synching to President Trump quotes, now has her own special on Netflix "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine".

It is the first-ever project to go to air for Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne's new production company Animal Pictures, featuring an A-list lineup of guest stars including Jon Hamm, Ben Stiller and Jane Lynch, who almost brought Cooper to tears on set.