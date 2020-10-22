Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lyft Is Offering Discounted Rides to the Polls on Election Day — and You Don’t Just Have t

Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Lyft Is Offering Discounted Rides to the Polls on Election Day — and You Don’t Just Have t
Lyft is also offering free rides to voters in select cities.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Several groups offering free rides to polls through Election Day [Video]

Several groups offering free rides to polls through Election Day

Several groups offering free rides to polls through Election Day

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:58Published
Funeral homes plan to offer free limousine rides to the polls on Election Day [Video]

Funeral homes plan to offer free limousine rides to the polls on Election Day

Funeral homes plan to offer free limousine rides to the polls on Election Day

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:30Published
Nashville limo service is offering free rides to the voting polls [Video]

Nashville limo service is offering free rides to the voting polls

A limo company doesn't want to hear any excuses on why you couldn't get to the polls to vote in this election. The owner is offering free rides to the polls, getting voters there in style.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:36Published