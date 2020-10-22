Lyft Is Offering Discounted Rides to the Polls on Election Day — and You Don’t Just Have t

Several groups offering free rides to polls through Election DaySeveral groups offering free rides to polls through Election Day
Nashville limo service is offering free rides to the voting pollsA limo company doesn't want to hear any excuses on why you couldn't get to the polls to vote in this election. The owner is offering free rides to the polls, getting voters there in style.