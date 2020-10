Santiago Canyon in flames as Silverado Fire spreads on Monday night Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published Santiago Canyon in flames as Silverado Fire spreads on Monday night Santiago Canyon, east of Irvine in Southern California, was in flames on Monday night (26 October).The blaze was part of the sprawling Silverado Fire that has been burning since earlier that day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ellen Leyva RT @DonWagnerCA: A vegetation fire started in the unincorporated areas of Santiago Canyon, Silverado Canyon and Trabuco Canyon in Orange Co… 1 day ago Supervisor Don Wagner A vegetation fire started in the unincorporated areas of Santiago Canyon, Silverado Canyon and Trabuco Canyon in Or… https://t.co/d8Se6lW38S 1 day ago