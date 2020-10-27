Beshear Makes New Recommendations for Counties in COVID-19 'Red' Status

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 4 minutes ago

Beshear is asking all individuals in Kentucky counties classified as 'Red' to follow a new list of COVID-19 recommendations that he calls 'red zone reduction recommendations,' which includes not attending gatherings of any size, working from home when possible, and more.

-- reporting another loss, and we are coming off a record-setting week for new coronavirus cases in the bluegrass state-- 44news reporter tyler druin explains the new restrictions for communities considered hot spots for the spread these are recommendatio ns-- not mandates-- but should be followed for at least seven days - the gov.

Calling on stores and retailers in red- zones to start limiting the number of customers inside- "we have a duty as a community when things are out of hand to get them back under control those recommendation s call for non- critical county or state gov.

Offices to operate virtually - "fatigue and i guess a cultural war that has somehow spring up around what keeps you alive and what keeps people around you alive have lead to less compliance since the summer ended gov.

Beshear asking families to not leave their home - even during the holidays - urging elderly people and those at high risk not to attend family holiday gatherings - "as of today we have 858 kentuckians currently hospitalized for covid-19, 253 kentuckians battling for their lives in an icu the state health commissioners office telling families to stay home -- and avoid relatives and friends for at least seven days - when their community falls into the redzone.

" it was game time a while ago but now it a critical point where you as a part of team kentucky is needed more than ever tonight at six we speak to one west kentucky mayor - we'll have his reaction to the gov.'s recommendatio n..

Reporting live in henderson tyler druin 44news.