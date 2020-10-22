Global  
 

Todd Fuhrman isn't sure Tua's Dolphins debut will end in win VS. Rams | FOX BET LIVE

It's Tua Time for the Miami Dolphins, as rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to lead his team against the Los Angeles Rams. Todd Fuhrman admits there may be a a lot stacked up against Jared Goff and the Rams as they travel cross country to compete in Week 8, but he explains why he isn't so sure Tua's debut will result in a win for Miami.


