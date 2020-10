Pep: So few options up front Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:24s - Published 7 minutes ago Pep: So few options up front Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he had to play Ferran Torres as a striker against Marseille in the Champions League as he currently has so few other options. 0

