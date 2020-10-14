COVID-19 Concerns During Halloween

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

The health department is urging people to be safe this Halloween to prevent another spike in cases.

You're taking a look at the alabama department of public health's risk map.

Right now - every north alabama county but one is considered "high risk" or "ver high rick" for spreading coronavirus.

The increased risk levels come the week before the halloween holiday!

Because of that - the health department is urging people to be safe to prevent another spike in cases.

Going and knocking door to door to get candy is a high- risk way to celebrate halloween according to dr. karen landers with the alabama department of public health.

Instead - you should put out candy on a table to avoid any direct contact.

Doctor landers said the state is trending up when it comes to hospitalizations .

She said if people don't take proper precautions this weekend - we could be in the same situation we were over the summer, when soem hospital systems became overloaded.

Doctor landers said there are still some safe ways to celebrtate the holiday.

For trick or treating - she recommends drive thru events instead of going door to door.

And she says it's ok to gather for group activities is it's a small number of people and happening outside.

But her biggest concern is that people will choose to have large parties indoors.

There is an increased opportunity for transmission.

I mean certainly people want to celebrate and perhaps if there could be a small group that your generally around and everyone is taking simlar measures to reduce covid 19.

Landers stressed the importance of wearing a mask.

She said the state didn't see a big increase in cases after the labor day weekend because that was the first holiday that the mask order was in effect.

