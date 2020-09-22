Health department issues trick-or-treating guidelines

Video Credit: WTHI - Published on October 17, 2020

A halloween a halloween celebration is underway right now in terre haute.

Meanwhile... local health officials are issuing guidance to keep families "safer" as they mark the holiday during a pandemic.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

Many families are looking for ways to make this halloween "less scary" as they weigh the importance of celebrating and their family's health.

News 10's richard solomon leads our coverage tonight with more on the guidance from county health officials.

It's part of our continued coverage of how coronavirus is impacting the wabash valley.

Health department leaders say a safe halloween can be accomplished.

They're advising afgainst normal door to door trick or treating.

But some say this is where wearing a mask can be cool.

As halloween approaches...state and local health leaders say celebrating could lead to more cases.

And for alexavior dawson... that means trick-or-treating won't be the same.

"this year it's going to be like oh no i think we're going to keep our kids inside.

I feel like it's up to the parents if they want to go trick or treating or not" but roni elder with the vigo county health department told me it can be done.

And there are ways families can limit exposure to covid-19 "our numbers are going up so it's not really the best time for halloween but halloween is important we know people want to get out an celebrate so we just want to give people the tools to do it safely" and as cool or scary as your costume mask may be..

It's not as protective as you may think.

"it's important that you somehow incorporate your protective mask into your costume.

If it's their favorite character or it goes with halloween something that they enjoy they're not going to be bothered by wearing it" and instead of coming outside to hand out candy..

Leave it by your door.

That way physical interactions are limited.

Yes...these are changes that will make the tradition a little weird.

But dawson thinks this could work..if we all play it safe.

"a bunch of people are going to wear mask and instead of just looking towards that darker side it's just looking to the lighter side of things" elder says trick or treating will be limited to one day this year.

She says if everyone uses common sense while out... we'll have a safe holiday.

Reporting in terre haute, richard solomon, news 10.

The terre the terre haute parks and recreation department is offering just 1-halloween event this year due to covid-19 concerns.

It's happening now at deming park.

This is a trunk-or-treat drive-thru.

You can see... a long line of people filing into the park.

Families can dress in costume.

Everyone stays in their vehicle and stops at spots through the park.

Volunteers pass out candy to cars.

This is all to limit physical contact.

This event started an hour ago and